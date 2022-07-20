Jump to content
UK inflation rises to 40-year high of 9.4% as cost of living crisis spirals

Increase ‘driven by rising fuel and food prices’, ONS chief economist says

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 20 July 2022 17:41
Comments
<p>Inflation has hit 40-year highs for months in a row during the cost of living crisis</p>

Inflation has hit 40-year highs for months in a row during the cost of living crisis

(Getty Images)

Inflation has risen to a new 40-year high, reaching 9.4 per cent last month during the cost of living crisis.

Soaring food and fuel prices were largely behind the increase, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It said Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 9.4 per cent in the 12 months to June, up from 9.1 per cent in May - which was also the highest level in 40 years at the time.

