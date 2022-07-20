UK inflation rises to 40-year high of 9.4% as cost of living crisis spirals

Inflation has risen to a new 40-year high, reaching 9.4 per cent last month during the cost of living crisis.

Soaring food and fuel prices were largely behind the increase, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It said Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 9.4 per cent in the 12 months to June, up from 9.1 per cent in May - which was also the highest level in 40 years at the time.