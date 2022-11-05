Jump to content

UK headed for longest recession in century, says Bank of England

Recession could last well into 2024, says central bank as interest rates hiked

Adam Forrest
Thursday 03 November 2022 14:29
Bank of England governor explains biggest interest hike since the 1980s

The UK could be facing the longest period of recession since reliable records began a century ago, the Bank of England has warned.

The economy could fall into eight consecutive quarters of negative growth if current market expectations prove correct – with growth only coming back in the middle of 2024.

However, it is expected to be a milder recession than in previous times. From its highest to lowest point, GDP is expected to drop 2.9 per cent – a smaller decrease than the 6.3 per cent fall seen in the 2008 financial crisis.

