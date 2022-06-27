UK plan to impose ‘unlawful’ steel tariffs sparks fresh clash with EU

Boris Johnson has said he is considering extending steel tariffs, despite concerns the move could break international rules and put him on course for another major row with the EU.

The prime minister is reportedly drawing up plans to slap “safeguard” limits of steel imports from several developing countries, and extend existing tariffs already imposed on China and others.

But critics have warned the move to widen tariffs will “violate” World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, with the EU ambassador to Britain warning against any “protectionism”.