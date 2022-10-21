Ukraine backs Johnson for return as PM with ‘Better Call Boris’ meme

Ukraine’s government seemingly threw its weight behind Boris Johnson to be the next Tory leader by sharing a meme based on a popular television show - before promply deleting it after a social media backlash.

The tweet from its official government page was sent just hours after Liz Truss stood outside No 10 to tell the country she was resigning and a leadership election would take place imminently.

She quit after a chaotic 44 days in office that was characterised by financial turmoil, uncertainty and poor communication.