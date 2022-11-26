Fresh attacks on Ukraine sign of Putin’s ‘desperation’, says Ben Wallace
The Defence Secretary said Moscow is targeting Ukraine’s power grid to mask its failures on the battlefield
Russia’s bombardment of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is a sign of Vladimir Putin’s “desperation”, Ben Wallace has said.
The defence secretary said the Russian president is targeting Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure to “mask” his military failures.
Ukraine’s energy facilities have been pounded by a barrage of Russian missile strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.
