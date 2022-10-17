Jump to content

NHS facing mass staff walkouts this winter as unions hold votes on coordinated strike action

TUC meeting in Brighton ahead of ballot of 400,000 Unison healthcare workers

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 17 October 2022 16:30
Pay nurses a ‘decent wage’, RCN urges as it ballots on strike action

The NHS is facing the most disruptive strike action in a generation this winter, as healthcare unions prepare to coordinate walkouts for maximum effect.

Motions being debated at the TUC annual congress in Brighton this week will commit unions in the health service to working together in pursuit of a better deal on pay and conditions.

Speaking to The Independent, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said coordination could be extended to other sectors, such as transport, with the possibility of a national day of action to kick off an escalating series of time-limited health strikes.

