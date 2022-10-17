NHS facing mass staff walkouts this winter as unions hold votes on coordinated strike action
TUC meeting in Brighton ahead of ballot of 400,000 Unison healthcare workers
The NHS is facing the most disruptive strike action in a generation this winter, as healthcare unions prepare to coordinate walkouts for maximum effect.
Motions being debated at the TUC annual congress in Brighton this week will commit unions in the health service to working together in pursuit of a better deal on pay and conditions.
Speaking to The Independent, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said coordination could be extended to other sectors, such as transport, with the possibility of a national day of action to kick off an escalating series of time-limited health strikes.
