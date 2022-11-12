Universities still need to do more to tackle sexual misconduct against students, watchdog says
‘Students are still not feeling appropriately supported by universities and colleges,’ chief executive of higher education regulator says
Universities still need to do more to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct against students, the watchdog in England has said.
The Office for Students (OfS) issued recommendations to improve policies and systems last year, saying urgent action was needed to tackle sexual abuse on campus.
It told universities to have a process for victims to report incidents and to minimise barriers to reporting, among other recommendations.
