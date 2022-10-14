*Trigger warning: Contains themes of rape and sexual assault*

Soma Sara, founder of anti-rape movement Everyone’s Invited, discusses some of the harmful myths about sex and consent that are normalised in school, how this can affect our attitude to sex later in life, and perpetuate rape culture.

Soma calls misogynistic uniform policies like measuring girls’ school skirts with rulers “disturbing”, as it teaches girls from an early age that their bodies are something to be ashamed of.

Soma’s book, Everyone’s Invited, is out now.

If you or someone you know has been affected by child sexual abuse, call Childline on their helpline at 0800 1111

The Victim Support helpline provides emotional and practical help to victims or witnesses of any crime, whether or not it has been reported to the police. Phone: 0808 16 89 111 (24/7)

