*Trigger warning: This episode contains themes of rape, sexual assault and sexual violence which some viewers may find upsetting*

This week on Millennial Love we chat with Soma Sara, author and founder of Everyone’s Invited, an anti-rape movement that focuses on exposing rape culture by allowing survivors to share their own experiences of misogyny, harassment and sexual assault.

We discuss how experiences of sexual harassment at school internalises harmful myths about sex and sexuality later in life.

Soma’s book, Everyone’s Invited, is out now.

If you or someone you know has been affected by child sexual abuse, call Childline on their helpline at 0800 1111

The Victim Support helpline provides emotional and practical help to victims or witnesses of any crime, whether or not it has been reported to the police. Phone: 0808 16 89 111 (24/7)

