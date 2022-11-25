Calls for ban on disposable vapes as 1.3m thrown away weekly

Environmental and health groups have issued a joint open letter to the UK government demanding a ban on the sale of single-use e-cigarettes.

The groups, including Green Alliance, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the Marine Conservation Society and the RSPCA, sent an open letter to the Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey and Health Secretary Steve Barclay, saying vaping is a “rapidly escalating threat” to public health and the environment.

The demand follows research from Material Focus earlier in the year that showed that at least 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week, equating to two vapes per second, enough to fill 22 football pitches per year.