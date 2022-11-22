Volkswagen Norway creates driveable office chair that 'feels like electric car'

Volkswagen Norway has revealed a five-wheeled driveable office chair prototype.

The product, which is yet to be named, resembles a gaming chair and uses the same technology as the company’s electric vehicles.

Designed by Volkswagen Norway’s Commercial Vehicles department, the chair is intended to feel like the user is in an electric car - there is a horn, a seatbelt, and even a music system.

To steer, users move two pedals to change direction.

“You can drive, honk and listen to music – even signal as you take a turn into a meeting room,” Volkswagen said.

