Devastating wildfires and false autumn put UK wildlife in ‘uncharted territory’

Wildlife in crisis: As The Independent shines a spotlight on the challenges facing the UK, we speak to conservationists assessing the toll the heatwave has taken on animals and plants

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Saturday 10 September 2022 19:30
A “false autumn” due to the heatwave and prolonged drought that is causing trees to lose their leaves, nuts to fall and berries to ripen early could leave animals with less to feed on heading into winter.

Wildlife experts have said the extreme weather recorded this summer will significantly increase pressure on vulnerable species and has already had a devastating impact on some ecosystems, particularly where freshwater habitats have dried up.

The effects of the extreme weather, made 10 times more likely by the human-driven climate crisis, are being felt up the food chain, with a huge array of species now at risk.

