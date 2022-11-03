Rishi Sunak ‘plans windfall tax hike to raise £40bn from energy profits’
Move follows huge profit declarations from oil and gas firms
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are preparing to raise the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits to generate an additional £40bn for Treasury over five years, according to reports.
The prime minister and chancellor are scrambling to find ways to plug a potential £50bn-a-year black hole in the public purse before Mr Hunt’s 17 November autumn statement.
With energy firms declaring huge profits for the last quarter – BP doubled to more than £7.1bn, Shell more than doubled to £8.2bn – pressure has been mounting for an enhanced windfall tax to help fill the Treasury coffers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies