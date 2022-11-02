Rishi Sunak attending Cop27 to ‘avoid embarrassment’, says Ed Miliband

Rishi Sunak’s U-turn on his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week was made to “avoid embarrassment,” Ed Miliband has said.

The prime minister had declined to go to in order to make preparations for the autumn Budget with chancellor Jeremy Hunt, but his office said he changed his mind after making “good progress.”

Mr Sunak had been “shamed” into attending, the shadow climate secretary said.

“He just doesn’t get... the link between the climate crisis and the energy bills crisis we face,” he added.

