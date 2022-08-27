Long Covid has kept up to four million Americans from the workforce
Lingering effects of virus costing workers around $170bn per year in lost wages, Brookings Institute says
A new study estimates that between two and four million Americans have dropped out of the workforce due to the effects of long Covid.
The Brookings Institution report found that the long-lasting impact of the disease was costing workers as much as $170bn in lost wages.
Report author Katie Back said the figures may sound “unbelievably high”, but are consistent with the experiences of comparable economies.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies