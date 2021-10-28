Senator Joe Manchin has emerged as the main roadblock to Democrats’ plans on climate change as President Joe Biden heads to Glasgow for the COP26 conference.

Mr Biden has pushed the message that America is “back” on climate after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and mostly flouted government mandates on climate change. But in a Senate that is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, passing legislation on climate change will be incredibly difficult.

As a result, Democrats’ only likely course of action on climate change would be through their planned social spending bill. Democrats plan to pass it through an arcane process known as budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass a bill with only 51 votes as long as it is related to spending.