Nabisco workers across the US have ignited a nationwide strike alongside more than 200 workers at the company’s bakery in Portland, Oregon, where the people who help make Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies and Ritz crackers have staged a work stoppage after failing to negotiate a deal with the brand’s parent company.

Over the last week, the strike has spread to a call center in Aurora, Colorado and another bakery in Richmond, Virginia, as workers reach a breaking point amid factory closures, outsourcing to Mexico, and changes to pay and healthcare coverage that workers and unions say have undermined their labour, all during the coronavirus pandemic that has seen a “snack boom” with record profits.

Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelez International, one of the world’s largest snack producers, was created in 2012 after spinning off from Kraft Foods.