One the nation’s largest labour unions has passed a resolution committing to “supply all resources necessary” to help unionise workers at Amazon, soon to be the nation’s largest retailer, as a “top priority.”

At its 30th international convention, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters approved a “historic” resolution for its Amazon Project, as the company’s workers continue a nationwide organising effort, including a high-profile vote in Bessemer, Alabama.

Randy Korgan, Teamsters National Director for Amazon, said in a statement that “Amazon poses an existential threat to the rights and standards our members have fought for and won.”

“But it also poses a tremendous opportunity for us to engage our members, build large volunteer organizing committees, build even stronger community labor alliances, more deeply integrate racial and other social justice struggles into our work and more,” he said.

