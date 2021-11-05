Oh, it feels good to have Adele back, doesn’t it? Sort of cosy and familiar, like an old friend coming home from a long trip abroad. She has returned to the public eye with her new album, 30, and when asked what it was about she volleyed back with customary candour, “Divorce, babe.”

Because since we last heard from her, she has been through a split with her husband with whom she shares a nine-year-old son, and if you can rely on Adele for anything it’s to speak to her pain, grief and experience through lilting melodies and an unparalleled way with a power ballad.

But the singing voice isn’t the only thing I’ve missed. It’s the speaking voice, too. In 2008, as part of my ITV sketch show I performed a parody of Adele in which I attempted to switch back and forth between her trademark buttery vocals, and her slightly more Saturday morning market stall holder way of talking – no nonsense, straight to the point. It was a joy to film, and later that joy was further compounded when I was told that Adele had seen it herself and found it funny. I later saw footage of her talking about it, taking it all in good humour. I could not love her more – all this musical talent, and a sense of humour too? What a woman.