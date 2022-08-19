Starmer needs to make strengthening our democracy his priority

The Conservative Party has conveniently forgotten why it is having a leadership election: Boris Johnson’s repeated breaking of the rules which underpin our democracy. The party shows little sign of learning lessons. A big one is that the system must be strengthened to restore public trust.

Allies of Liz Truss, the clear front-runner in the contest, insist she is “not part of the old boys’ club.” But that doesn’t mean she would sweep the stinky stables clean of the mess left by Johnson. It suits her to defend him, as many Tory members regret his departure. Ludicrously, she appeared to blame his downfall on the media; it was all his own work. Some Tory MPs were alarmed when she said she would vote to end the Commons privileges committee inquiry into whether Johnson lied to parliament, seeing it as sign she would be “continuity Boris.”

But some Truss supporters think that, once in Downing Street, she would distance herself from her predecessor. She wants a “less presidential” and “less macho” Number 10. Yet platitudes without the rules being observed and toughened might mean more of the same. While Tory members might want “continuity Boris,” the wider electorate does not.