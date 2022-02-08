Boris Johnson knew what he was doing when he accused Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile. We know this because he discussed it with his advisers and they advised him not to do it. He went ahead and did it anyway. Yesterday’s attempt by a tiny mob to intimidate Starmer was not the direct result of the prime minister’s words, but those words added to the forces that make such ugly scenes worse.

Let us go back to the scene of the original crime: Johnson’s exchanges with Starmer over the publication of Sue Gray’s update, eight days ago, on whether Downing Street parties had broken lockdown guidance. Johnson said that Starmer had said nothing about Gray’s report, “because the report does absolutely nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense that he has just spoken”. He went on: “Instead, this leader of the opposition, a former director of public prosecutions – although he spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can make out – chose to use this moment continually to prejudge a police inquiry.”

The reference to Savile had nothing to do with the Gray report or the police investigation into possible breaches of lockdown law. Munira Mirza, who had been an adviser to Johnson for 14 years, and who had been loyal to him through scores of other controversies, advised him strongly not to do it. After he used it, she begged him to apologise. He offered a weaselly-worded explanation, but no apology, so she resigned.