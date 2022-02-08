✕ Close Keir Starmer bundled into police car after being swarmed by protesters shouting Savile slurs

Furious MPs tonight demanded that Boris Johnson apologise to Keir Starmer after a mob accosted the Labour leader and repeated Jimmy Savile smears made by the PM last week at the despatch box.

Senior Tory Sir Roger Gale called for Mr Johnson to make a Commons apology on Tuesday and Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, said a drift towards a “Trumpian style of politics” must end.

Earlier on Monday evening Metropolitan Police officers stepped in to protect the Labour leader as the group followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy near parliament.

A police spokesperson said two people were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker, after a traffic cone was thrown at an officer.

Last Monday, Mr Johnson falsely accused Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Savile while he was director of public prosecutions, prompting his former policy director Munira Mirza to resign.

Responding to the attack this evening, Mr Johnson said the abuse hurled at his political opponent was “absolutely disgraceful”.