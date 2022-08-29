Is everything going alright where you are? Sorry, I meant – is anything going alright where you are? I ask because I would like to know that someone, somewhere actually is having a decent enough time in Britain in 2022.

When parliament rose for recess just over a month ago, I breathed a sigh of relief. Sure, there was still going to be a leadership contest to follow, but at least the grinding misery of Westminster had come to a halt, at least for a little while.

I left the bubble behind and began spending more time with my non-political friends again, and talking about things which had nothing to do with SW1. I thought, perhaps selfishly, that it would cheer me up. Oh, I was wrong.