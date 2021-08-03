If only politicians listened to middling columnists. A few weeks ago, I wrote for this very newspaper that MPs should consider logging off altogether for the duration of summer recess. It would be good for them, good for the internet and good for the country at large.

Emma Lewell-Buck did not listen. On Friday, the Labour MP for South Shields posted: “Thanks to the team @AdmiralSlots on King Street today for a great visit. Pleased to hear about how gambling safely and responsibly is an absolute priority for the staff. Regulars often pop in to socialise and have a cuppa.”

Alongside the tweet were pictures of her playing on one of the machines and posing with staff outside the bookies. Had it been posted on, say, a Facebook page for constituents, the visit would have gone largely unnoticed. There are bookies everywhere in the country and, to be blunt, Lewell-Buck is not an especially prominent parliamentarian.