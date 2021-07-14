Failure is the key to progress – if only Whitehall could see it

We are programmed to believe that success is a consistent upward trajectory. We humans crave neat story structures and simple narrative arcs, which help us to find order in a chaotic world. If you work hard and have enough belief, you will triumph!

It’s the type of simple logic we like to follow yet the reality is so much more complicated. So why do we persist with the delusion? We should really get better at failure.

Failure is something to embrace; it is a catalyst that propels innovation and prompts reflection and reassessment. In tech-speak you will think of it as the Ooda loop, constantly looking at what goes wrong and ruthlessly assessing it to improve the process. Yes, we may still be reeling from Sunday’s penalty shootout heartbreak but look at the facts: England, against the odds, played in a final with an amazingly close result. This is not the type of consistency we expect from our national side because, importantly, it was built on a string of failures.