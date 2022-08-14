Is inflation on its way to being beaten? US markets say yes
American investors are getting their mojo back, and if this rebuilding of confidence over there is sustained, it will have a positive knock-on impact over here, writes Hamish McRae
Too early to celebrate that inflation is being beaten? Well, yes, but that is what the markets seem to be doing.
In America, the most important share index, the S&P 500, has recouped half of its losses of the first quarter and on Friday was at a three-month high. The main driver of that was the US consumer price index coming in at “only” 8.5 per cent, down from 9.1 per cent the month before.
Maybe, the argument runs, the peak of inflation is past and interest rates will not have to rise as much as many feared. The cost of filling the car with fuel has fallen quite sharply, with the average gasoline price below $4 a gallon, the lowest since March.
