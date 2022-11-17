Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Labour should be applauding Jeremy Hunt’s autumn Budget

The Tories have done the right thing, but they’ll get no reward for it, writes John Rentoul

Thursday 17 November 2022 17:48
Comments
<p>Hunt’s framing of the autumn statement as ‘honest’ and ‘fair’ makes it hard for Labour to criticise it, although Reeves did a good job in the Commons</p>

Hunt’s framing of the autumn statement as ‘honest’ and ‘fair’ makes it hard for Labour to criticise it, although Reeves did a good job in the Commons

(PA)

Rachel Reeves, in her response to the autumn statement, accused the chancellor of playing politics “by attempting to lay so-called traps for the Labour Party”. That was a strange way of saying that the Conservatives were doing what Labour would have done if it had been in power.

The main “trap” is the postponement of deep cuts in public spending until after the next election. That means that Labour will find it hard to promise public sector largesse at the election because the Tories and journalists will ask: “Where will the money come from?”

But that is just as much a trap for the government, which is proposing to go into the election promising what is bound to be labelled “austerity”. Not only that, but there are still some tax rises to come: Jeremy Hunt announced that the cut in stamp duty will be reversed in 2025. As an election-winning message, “vote for austerity and tax rises” lacks an obvious appeal.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in