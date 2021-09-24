A few weeks ago, senior Labour figures were confident Boris Johnson had been rumbled by voters as an incompetent liar who didn’t stand for anything now that Brexit is done. Then Johnson announced a tax rise for the NHS and social care which wrong-footed Labour, carried out a smooth reshuffle and showed “global Britain” might mean something after all when he struck a security pact with the US and Australia. Cue more Labour gloom and “can we ever win again?” syndrome.

Yet in our volatile political world, the tables have already turned again. The energy and cost of living crises, and supply chain problems (some due to Brexit) are a real threat to the Tories, who are suddenly the more jittery of the two parties, and thus offer a real opportunity to Labour. The party’s conference in Brighton, starting today, will tell us whether Keir Starmer can take it.

According to Starmer’s critics, this favourable backdrop makes it the wrong time to start another internal Labour battle by trying to change the way Labour elects its leader, decides policy at its conference and reselects its MPs. Yet sitting back and enjoying the Tories’ troubles will not be enough. Starmer is proposing these changes because he is convinced that, in order to have a chance of winning the next election, his party must persuade the country it has changed. In 2005, when Labour last won a majority, 67 per cent of people believed the party was capable of strong government. Today the figure is 33 per cent, according to Opinium Research.