Stop picking on Kim Kardashian – let he who has never used a filter cast the first stone
Expecting people like Kim Kardashian to post the brutal truth on social media would ruin the magic. So why are we so surprised when she doesn’t?
Kim Kardashian is in trouble again with certain corners of the internet after being accused of Photoshopping. Fans are up in arms over the notion that Kim – who at 41, would look incredible in a bin bag – may have digitally altered a series of shots she posted on Sunday night to Instagram.
In a series of three pictures, Kim stands next to a pool, Venus-like, her arms raised above her head, alongside the caption “Sunday in my @skims” (a reference to the model and TV personality’s underwear and sportswear brand).
But eagle-eyed critics were quick to point out that Kim’s body looks a little different to everybody else’s (no s***, Sherlock): namely, that she doesn’t appear to have a bellybutton. “You forgot to leave in your belly button,” one follower commented. Another responded with: “Skin looks weird too. Right?”
