Kim Kardashian is in trouble again with certain corners of the internet after being accused of Photoshopping. Fans are up in arms over the notion that Kim – who at 41, would look incredible in a bin bag – may have digitally altered a series of shots she posted on Sunday night to Instagram.

In a series of three pictures, Kim stands next to a pool, Venus-like, her arms raised above her head, alongside the caption “Sunday in my @skims” (a reference to the model and TV personality’s underwear and sportswear brand).

But eagle-eyed critics were quick to point out that Kim’s body looks a little different to everybody else’s (no s***, Sherlock): namely, that she doesn’t appear to have a bellybutton. “You forgot to leave in your belly button,” one follower commented. Another responded with: “Skin looks weird too. Right?”