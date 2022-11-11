We can learn a lot about Kwasi Kwarteng by reading between the lines

Kwasi Kwarteng was unhelpful to his fellow historians in his first interview since he and Liz Truss “blew up the chemistry lab”, in George Osborne’s phrase. He managed both to accept his share of blame for the disaster – he bore “some responsibility” for the timing of the mini-Budget, he said – and to suggest that he had warned Truss against trying to do too much too soon.

“The prime minister was very much of the view that we needed to move things fast,” he said. “But I think it was too quick.” Except that he admitted in the next breath that this was with the benefit of hindsight: “Looking back I think a measured pace would have been much better.”

Indeed, a careful study of his words reveals that his warning to Truss came too late: “After the mini-Budget we were going at breakneck speed and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down.”