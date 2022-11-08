Jump to content

Kwasi Kwarteng literally wrote a book about how to avoid making the mistake he made

His own analysis of Thatcher should have been a warning to him, writes John Rentoul

Tuesday 08 November 2022 15:20
<p>He obviously admires Thatcher's courage and determination</p>

He obviously admires Thatcher’s courage and determination

(PA)

The “markets would be disappointed” if the government planned to borrow more than 4 per cent of national income, Alan Walters told Margaret Thatcher before the 1981 Budget – it could lead to “a funding crisis either in the summer or the autumn”.

According to a historian of the period, it “essentially meant that investors, or ‘the market’, would stop buying British government debt, thereby requiring the introduction of some form of bail-out by the International Monetary Fund, which would be a national humiliation”.

That historian is Kwasi Kwarteng, the recent chancellor of the exchequer, who, in 2015, published a book called Thatcher’s Trial: Six Months that Defined a Leader. It is an excellent work of contemporary history, identifying the period between the controversial Budget in March 1981 and the cabinet reshuffle of September, the clearout of the “wets”, as the critical period of Thatcher’s premiership.

