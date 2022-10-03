Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss’s tax-and-spend plans remain “unsustainable” following her U-turn on the 45p tax rate for high-earners, a leading economic expert has said.

The humiliating climbdown, announced this morning by Kwasi Kwarteng, will reduce the unfunded tax cuts in the chancellor’s mini-Budget by just £2bn, from £45bn to £3bn, said Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

This difference is “trivial” in economic terms and is unlikely to have much effect on the view of financial markets or the Bank of England on the overall package, Mr Johnson told the BBC News Channel.

“This was the smallest fiscal measure in the mini-Budget,” he said. “To the extent that what we saw a couple of weeks ago was leading to fiscal unsustainability, it still is.

“Nothing really has changed. What has changed, perhaps, is a sense that this is a government that will back down, that will listen and will take opinion seriously.”

Mr Johnson said that the “big story” from the mini-Budget remained that it delivered an unfunded package of tax cuts totalling more than £40bn without the backing of an independent assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility spending watchdog.

“We’re pretty confident that on current tax and spending plans, the government is on course to have an unsustainable fiscal policy - in other words, debt rising over time,” he said. “So from that point of view, it is pretty much as we were.”