Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Pound rises as Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut following market turmoil

It comes days after sterling fell to record low following chancellor’s so-called mini-Budget

Zoe Tidman
Monday 03 October 2022 10:29
Comments
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng admits tax cut on 45p rate was a 'huge distraction'

The pound has rallied as the chancellor announced a U-turn on abolishing the top rate of tax for the highest earners.

On Monday sterling rose to levels seen before the mini-Budget earlier this month, which sent markets into turmoil with the UK’s largest tax cuts in 50 years.

Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the move to scrap the 45p tax rate was being abandoned, following more than a week of criticism.

The pound slumped to a record low in the days of market turmoil, sparking fears for the UK economy.

It bounced back overnight as rumours swirled the government was preparing to U-turn on the decision to scrap the higher income tax rate for those earning over £150,000.

Recommended

Sterling surged to $1.13 at one stage, before dropping slightly to $1.12.

Mr Kwarteng announced the U-turn on Monday morning, saying it had become a “distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country”.

“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate,” he said. “We get it, and we have listened.”

The previous day, Liz Truss said her government remained “absolutely committed” to getting rid of the top rate of income tax.

The U-turn will be seen as a massive blow to their authority, coming a little over a week after the tax cut was announced.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in