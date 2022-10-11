Kwasi Kwarteng returned to parliament, the scene of the explosion of the bomb of the mini-Budget 18 days ago. The crater was still there: there were few Conservative MPs in the blast area, the benches just behind the front bench, where the government’s supporters usually sit.

The chamber of the Commons even looked like a hung parliament. The Rishi Sunak Party sat at the far end of the government backbenches: Michael Gove, Mel Stride, John Glen and Priti Patel prominent among them.

The attacks on the chancellor came from both ends. Stride, the chair of the Treasury Committee who forced Kwarteng to bring his Medium-Term Fiscal Plan forward to the end of this month, cautioned him to make sure he “reaches out as much as he can across this side of the House, and the other side of the House, to be absolutely sure he can get those measures through this House; any failure to do so will unsettle the markets”.