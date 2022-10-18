Tory MPs’ agonising dilemma: Should they dump Liz Truss now or later?

Winston Churchill wrote about the loyalties that are owed to a party leader: “If he trips he must be sustained. If he makes mistakes they must be covered. If he sleeps he must not be wantonly disturbed. If he is no good he must be pole-axed.”

Most Conservative MPs are proud of this expression of ruthless pragmatism, and they are discussing how Churchill’s current successor will be disposed of. Many of them have probably forgotten Churchill’s next sentence: “But this last extreme process cannot be carried out every day; and certainly not in the days just after he has been chosen.” No one knows how many days’ grace Churchill had in mind for a new leader, but 42 seems a bit soon.

On the one hand, if the Tory party is to be true to the spirit of a pole-axing, should it not be carried out as quickly as possible? On the other, Churchill has a point in his implication that the party will look ridiculous if it deploys the ultimate sanction so soon after presenting the people with their new national leader.