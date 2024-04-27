It shouldn’t matter that Mr Bates vs the Post Office lost ITV money... but it does
The show has had an astonishing impact, forcing Britain’s sclerotic politicians into action and bringing justice closer for a small army of terribly maligned men and women, writes James Moore. It shows why there is such an urgent need to preserve this sort of public service broadcasting – despite losing ITV £1m
Some things are more important than money. Exhibit A: Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Has there been a more impactful TV drama in the last 20 years?
The really astonishing thing about the jewel in the crown of ITV’s recent output – the broadcaster has trumpeted “the best start in six years” for its drama – is the sheer speed at which events moved on the back of it.
