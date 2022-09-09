Against my expectations, parliament did speak for the nation today

When people start talking about “parliament at its best” it is usually time to make one’s excuses. Obviously, it is right that the proprieties are observed and that tributes are paid, and it is my job to observe what goes on in the House of Commons and to comment on it, but I thought this would be a dutiful task rather than an interesting one.

Instead, just as many people were surprised by their grief at the death of the Queen – Sean O’Grady, my colleague, has written movingly about it, and Boris Johnson, of all people, spoke affectingly about how he was taken unawares – I was surprised by the quality of the speeches in the Commons in tribute to her.

The new prime minister spoke plainly and well. Her first few speeches since she won the Conservative leadership election have appeared to have been written by an artificial intelligence programme, into which supposedly Thatcherite texts have been fed.