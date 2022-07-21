Liz Truss advocated for republicanism when she was 19 years old, resurfaced footage reveals.

Some 27 years later, Truss, 46, is currently facing off with Rishi Sunak to be the prime minister.

“Everybody in Britain should have the chance to be a somebody,” Truss said in the 1994 clip.

“But only one family can provide the head of the state.”

Adding: “We asked them (the public) their opinion of the monarchy, do you know what they said? They said abolish them, we’ve had enough.”

The teenager was met with cheers and applause by the Lib Dem conference.

