A moment of enthusiastic but qualified unity in the House of Commons

Keir Starmer often struggled to strike the right balance between supporting the government and constructive criticism during the pandemic. He has been more successful in striking that balance in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It helped that the Commons was conspicuously and loudly united today, rising to a rare standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador, watching proceedings from a side gallery, as Prime Minister’s Questions got under way.

This gave the Labour leader the chance to declare that “this house and this country stand united in our support for the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression”. He said it well, and only cynics would have been saying to themselves that the Commons wasn’t quite united, because there are a number of MPs who support the Stop the War Coalition, which until very recently argued that the aggressor in Ukraine was Nato. John McDonnell, the Labour MP who was two years ago Starmer’s shadow cabinet colleague, was due to speak at a Stop the War rally at 6.30 tonight.