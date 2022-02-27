Boris Johnson welcomes moves to exclude Russia from Swift banking system

Prime minister Boris Johnson has applauded Ukrainians for “fighting heroically” as the US, Canada and the European Union backed the UK’s bid to eject Russia from the major international payment network, Swift.

“It is incredibly important for tightening the economic ligature around the Putin regime,” the PM told broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the foreign office is drawing up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs it will hit with sanctions every few weeks, Liz Truss has said.

