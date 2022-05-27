Rishi Sunak’s “not an emergency Budget” was more significant than expected, both economically and politically. Ignore the claims the timing had nothing to do with Partygate; of course it did. At various points, I was told the cost-of-living package would come in August, then July, then June.

Boris Johnson had every reason to change the music on the day after Sue Gray’s final report. Ofgem, the energy regulator, provided some cover by predicting the hike in domestic bills in October, but Johnson would surely have insisted on a diversion even without it.

The chancellor belatedly realised he had to help those at the bottom of the income scale, though he should have raised state benefits permanently now instead of announcing one-off handouts. However, he confirmed that people on benefits, including pensioners, will get a (permanent) increase next April – about nine per cent – because the rise will be based on September’s inflation figure. He will not try to claw it back (as he did this year on the basic state pension), which would be toxic.