Rishi Sunak’s rivals must pitch themselves now – or be overlooked

It is foolish to predict, but the fundamentals are the best guide. In the end, although ideology is important, what matters is which candidate can win a general election. That is why Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, had the clever idea of promising MPs a “strike force” to help them retain their seat – a crude appeal to self-interest.

Too crude, as it turned out: it immediately raised concerns about spending limits in constituencies. MPs’ self-interest generally operates on a higher plane, namely who is most likely to be a successful prime minister who offers the best chance of beating Labour in 2024 (or, in extremis, January 2025, the latest possible statutory date).

It was the factor that decided the choice last time. Most MPs didn’t trust Boris Johnson and didn’t like him but they were desperate and they calculated – correctly as it turned out – that he was the only one who could get them out of the hole they were in.