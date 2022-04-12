Boris Johnson led the way among British politicians in tax transparency, unlikely though it may seem. It all started with an argument in a lift with Ken Livingstone after a mayoral hustings on LBC in 2012, when Johnson was up for re-election. The mayor of London, red in the face, called Livingstone an effing liar for suggesting on air that Johnson avoided tax by being paid through a company.

Livingstone, on the defensive when a caller accused him of hypocrisy for being paid through a company, said that Johnson did the same: “We both had media earnings. We both put them through a company. You have to pay tax on the money you take out”.

The next day, Jenny Jones, the Green candidate, published her tax return and suggested in a Newsnight debate that the other candidates should do so too. Johnson surprisingly agreed, revealing £900,000 in income from freelance journalism over the previous four years. But he wasn’t paid through a company, whereas Livingstone, then forced to publish his tax return, revealed that by funnelling his freelance earnings through a company, he paid tax at a lower rate “than a City Hall cleaner”, according to the Conservatives. The Tories won the argument and Johnson won the election.