No cabinet minister was expected to resign in protest at Boris Johnson’s mismanagement of government. We have all become so numb to the endless stories about poor standards and lack of propriety that Sajid Javid’s departure from government was a real bolt from the blue.

In a world of grey areas, here was decisive action. In his resignation letter, the former health secretary said he “can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government”. I can’t imagine this would have been an easy thing for him to do – but it is obvious to me in retrospect that he – of all people –would be the one to say “enough is enough”.

I worked closely with him as his advisor for more than five years in government. In that time, he served under two prime ministers and moved assuredly through the cabinet to the great offices of state – an amazing achievement for a boy from Bristol who was never expected to amount to much.