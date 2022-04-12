No 10 has confirmed Boris Johnson’s partygate fine relates to a birthday gathering held for the prime minister while severe Covid restrictions were imposed on the public.

The event, which a Tory MP infamously suggested Mr Johnson had been “ambushed with a cake” at, after it was exposed, was also attended by Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson.

Both the chancellor and the prime minister’s wife, Carrie, have also been informed by the Metropolitan Police they will be issued with a fixed-penalty notice as part of their investigation into 12 separate events.

Earlier on Tuesday, the force announced 30 additional fines in relation to Operation Hillman, which is examining breaches of Covid regulations at the top of government during lockdowns.

In an update, a No 10 spokesperson said: “The Met Police have now examined that the FPN issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident.

“On 19 June 2020 at the Cabinet Room 10 Downing Street between 1400 and 1500 you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.”

In January, ITV News first reported the birthday gathering on 19 June 2020 when people were forbidden from mixing indoors with people outside their own household or support bubble as part of England’s first lockdown.

Just days before the event, Mr Johnson told the public to “continue to show restraint and respect the rules which are designed to keep us all safe”.

When the event first came to light the Tory MP Conor Burns — a long-time ally of the prime minister — was ridiculed after he attempt to defend Mr Johnson saying he was “ambushed with a cake” and that it was “not a premeditated, organised party”.

He added at the time: “They came to his office with a cake, they sang happy birthday, he was there for 10 minutes – I don’t think most people looking at that at home would characterise that as a party.”