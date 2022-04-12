Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have been issued with fixed penalty notice fines by police investigating breaches of Covid law.

There were immediate calls for both men to resign from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said they were “unfit to govern”.

The fines are among at least 30 imposed over the past fortnight and announced today by the Metropolitan Police, bringing the total number of penalties in relation to lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall to more than 50.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister and the chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

No details were released by either the Metropolitan Police or Downing Street over the size of the fines or the events to which they relate.

It is believed that Mr Sunak is being punished for his presence at a surprise birthday party for the prime minister on 19 June 2020, which is thought to be the only event which he attended out of the 12 under investigation by the Met’s Operation Hillman.

As well as the birthday party, Mr Johnson was present at a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 on 20 May 2020 and took part in a Christmas Zoom quiz on 15 December 2020, when he was photographed flanked by two staff members. It is also thought he may have been present at an “Abba party” held by wife Carrie in their flat above 11 Downing Street to celebrate the departure of former aide Dominic Cummings on 13 November 2020.

It is not yet known whether Mr Johnson has been issued with notices relating to multiple events, which could considerably increase the size of the fine.

News of Mr Johnson’s fine will reignite demands for him to admit having misled the House of Commons about parties in No 10, which doubles as his workplace and his home.

The prime minister told the Commons in December that he had been “repeatedly assured there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.