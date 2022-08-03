Spice up your life: Why doesn’t Geri Halliwell run for PM?

Of course Geri the Ginger Spice is a Tory! Erm, what gave it away? Is it that she’s an aspirational grammar school girl, with a fondness for Mrs Thatcher and donning the Union Jack in grand displays of patriotism?

What’s really amazing is that she isn’t a contender in the Tory leadership race. I’d probably have voted “Mrs Horner” if given the chance because – while back in the day a mixture of Sporty or Scary were my favourites – Geri is the one I’d probably most like to have grown up to be. This is not dissimilar to the “Oasis effect”, as I like to call it – younger me was obviously going to marry Liam Gallagher. Older me, however, realised the error of my ways and understood that it had always been Noel. In a similar way, I now realise that the Spice Girl who truly always had her head screwed on was Geri.

In a move that could now be termed “Gexit”, she took the opportunity to leave an organisation she’d outgrown and made a success of going it alone – and sod the naysayers. It was a courageous decision, and by her own admission she was lost for a bit – but it undeniably worked for her.