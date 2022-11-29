Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I keep being asked one question about Syria

‘Is there still a war on?’ People are dying. Areas are being bombed. The only difference is that no one cares, writes Bel Trew

Tuesday 29 November 2022 10:08
Comments
<p>The country is now carved up into three fiefdoms of influence, with Syrian factions beholden to different stakeholders</p>

The country is now carved up into three fiefdoms of influence, with Syrian factions beholden to different stakeholders

(AFP via Getty Images)

The most common question I get about Syria these days is “but is there still a war there?” For years, the conflict-ravaged Middle Eastern country dominated the news cycle. The story opened in 2011 with a tantalising explosion of hope and determination in the uprising against the bloody regime of Bashar al-Assad, that matched similar waves of protests in the region.

The revolution disintegrated into an increasingly complex proxy war that sparked what still remains the largest humanitarian and development crisis in the world, even if Ukraine is catching up.

Fast forward more than a decade, and that conflict still grinds on. At least 350,200 people are dead according to the United Nations’ latest count, although UN officials acknowledge this is a significant undercount of the number of killings. More than 13 million Syrians are displaced inside or outside the country.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in