I keep being asked one question about Syria

The most common question I get about Syria these days is “but is there still a war there?” For years, the conflict-ravaged Middle Eastern country dominated the news cycle. The story opened in 2011 with a tantalising explosion of hope and determination in the uprising against the bloody regime of Bashar al-Assad, that matched similar waves of protests in the region.

The revolution disintegrated into an increasingly complex proxy war that sparked what still remains the largest humanitarian and development crisis in the world, even if Ukraine is catching up.

Fast forward more than a decade, and that conflict still grinds on. At least 350,200 people are dead according to the United Nations’ latest count, although UN officials acknowledge this is a significant undercount of the number of killings. More than 13 million Syrians are displaced inside or outside the country.