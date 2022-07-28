The war in Ukraine has brought the brutality of armed conflict home to generations of Europeans who had lived their whole lives in peace.

It has had a particular immediacy because of satellite television, social media and the millions of refugees who have brought their ineradicable memories into exile with them. Amid all the horror, however, it is possible to identify one positive: the huge mobilisation of, especially, young Ukrainians who immediately volunteered to join the war effort, contributing in whatever way they could.

Many – not only young men – took up arms and set off to fight the enemy, wherever that enemy was to be found. By no means everyone took up arms; many others have helped to organise evacuations, ensure medical care or distribute food supplies. A “PR army” (metaphorically) bombards people like me with information.