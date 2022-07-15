Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” after a missile strike in Ukrainian city Vinnytsia killed at least 23 people and injured dozens, marking another war crime against civilians in the besieged country.
The strikes were carried out on Thursday with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, officials in Kyiv said.
“This day once again proved that Russia must be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia.”
No other state, the wartime president said, in the world “allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day”.
"Unfortunately, this is not the final number. Debris clearance continues. Dozens of people are reported missing. There are seriously injured (people) among those hospitalised,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine’s allies, including the US and more than 40 other countries, on Thursday agreed to coordinate investigations into Russia-led suspected war crimes.
Britain to help probe ‘real-life horror story’ of Russian war crimes
Britain has announced a £2.5m support package to aid Ukrainian prosecutors including deployment of mobile justice teams and training of forensic teams, of up to 90 judges and UK personnel helping with victims of sexual violence.
Officials have recorded more than 21,900 alleged Russian war crimes which are under investigation at present along with another 11,000 that are termed acts against national security under Ukrainian law, and 800 for acts of looting and theft.
Russia is accused in a new report of carrying out a horrific campaign of killings, rapes and torture in Ukraine as an international summit is held to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice.
World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta reports:
Use of cluster ammunition by Vladimir Putin’s forces is ‘depravity itself’ says second OSCE report
He added: “Three children under the age of ten. And this, unfortunately, is not yet the final number. Debris clearance is ongoing. Dozens of people are listed as missing. Heavily wounded are among those hospitalised”.
Mr Zelensky said that one of the Russian missiles destroyed a crucial health facility Neuromed medical center. “There were people inside. Nataliya, she is 40 years old. Tetiana, she is 32 years old. Volodymyr, he is 61 years old. Vira, she is 55 years old. I saw them among the missing. You see, it was not even known what happened to the people who simply went to the medical center...,” Mr Zelensky said.
“And if someone launched a missile attack on a medical center in Dallas or Dresden, God forbid, what would it be called? Wouldn’t it be called terrorism,” the Ukrainian president asked.
Mr Zelensky said that the strike killed a four-year-old girl at the time when a conference on Russian war crimes was taking place in the Netherlands, in The Hague.
“A conference where it was decided what should be done to ensure that every Russian military is punished,” he said.
