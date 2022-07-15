Jump to content
updated

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky calls Russia ‘terrorist state’ after missile strike kills 23

Russian missiles hit an office building, damaged nearby residential blocks and setting parked cars on fire

Arpan Rai
Friday 15 July 2022 06:16
A rescuer climbs down a fire truck on 14 July in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Scores of people were also wounded in the attack, in which rockets hit a multi-story building in the city's center

A rescuer climbs down a fire truck on 14 July in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Scores of people were also wounded in the attack, in which rockets hit a multi-story building in the city's center

(Getty Images)

Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” after a missile strike in Ukrainian city Vinnytsia killed at least 23 people and injured dozens, marking another war crime against civilians in the besieged country.

The strikes were carried out on Thursday with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, officials in Kyiv said.

“This day once again proved that Russia must be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia.”

No other state, the wartime president said, in the world “allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day”.

"Unfortunately, this is not the final number. Debris clearance continues. Dozens of people are reported missing. There are seriously injured (people) among those hospitalised,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s allies, including the US and more than 40 other countries, on Thursday agreed to coordinate investigations into Russia-led suspected war crimes.

1657862175

Britain to help probe ‘real-life horror story’ of Russian war crimes

Britain has announced a £2.5m support package to aid Ukrainian prosecutors including deployment of mobile justice teams and training of forensic teams, of up to 90 judges and UK personnel helping with victims of sexual violence.

Officials have recorded more than 21,900 alleged Russian war crimes which are under investigation at present along with another 11,000 that are termed acts against national security under Ukrainian law, and 800 for acts of looting and theft.

Russia is accused in a new report of carrying out a horrific campaign of killings, rapes and torture in Ukraine as an international summit is held to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice.

World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta reports:

Britain pledges help to probe ‘real-life horror story’ of Russian war crimes

Use of cluster ammunition by Vladimir Putin’s forces is ‘depravity itself’ says second OSCE report

Arpan Rai15 July 2022 06:16
1657860869

Russia must be officially recognised a terrorist state - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called for Russia to be officially recognised as a terrorist state, this time after a deadly strike in Vinnytsia, a city far behind the frontlines, killed at least 23 people.

“This day once again proved that Russia must be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia. No other state in the world allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.

He added: “Three children under the age of ten. And this, unfortunately, is not yet the final number. Debris clearance is ongoing. Dozens of people are listed as missing. Heavily wounded are among those hospitalised”.

Mr Zelensky said that one of the Russian missiles destroyed a crucial health facility Neuromed medical center. “There were people inside. Nataliya, she is 40 years old. Tetiana, she is 32 years old. Volodymyr, he is 61 years old. Vira, she is 55 years old. I saw them among the missing. You see, it was not even known what happened to the people who simply went to the medical center...,” Mr Zelensky said.

“And if someone launched a missile attack on a medical center in Dallas or Dresden, God forbid, what would it be called? Wouldn’t it be called terrorism,” the Ukrainian president asked.

Mr Zelensky said that the strike killed a four-year-old girl at the time when a conference on Russian war crimes was taking place in the Netherlands, in The Hague.

“A conference where it was decided what should be done to ensure that every Russian military is punished,” he said.

Arpan Rai15 July 2022 05:54
1657859862

Russian missile strike at Vinnytsia kills 23

At least 23 people, including three children, were killed after a Russian missile struck Ukrainian city Vinnytsia far behind the frontlines on Thursday.

The western-central city which became Moscow’s latest targets houses the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force and was previously a target in March when Russian used cruise missiles to strike it.

Three children, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in the attack on Thursday, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

Among the casualties, 71 people were hospitalised and 29 others have been reported missing.

Arpan Rai15 July 2022 05:37
1657859441

Good morning!

Hello, Arpan Rai here, I welcome you to our rolling Ukraine coverage now.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Arpan Rai15 July 2022 05:30

