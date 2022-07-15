A rescuer climbs down a fire truck on 14 July in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Scores of people were also wounded in the attack, in which rockets hit a multi-story building in the city's center (Getty Images)

Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” after a missile strike in Ukrainian city Vinnytsia killed at least 23 people and injured dozens, marking another war crime against civilians in the besieged country.

The strikes were carried out on Thursday with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, officials in Kyiv said.

“This day once again proved that Russia must be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia.”

No other state, the wartime president said, in the world “allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day”.

"Unfortunately, this is not the final number. Debris clearance continues. Dozens of people are reported missing. There are seriously injured (people) among those hospitalised,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s allies, including the US and more than 40 other countries, on Thursday agreed to coordinate investigations into Russia-led suspected war crimes.